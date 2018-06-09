Senators move to press Amtrak to not derail track work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. senators want Congress to press Amtrak to not derail funding for work on New Mexico tracks used by the passenger railroad's Southwest Chief service between Chicago and Los Angeles.

New Mexico Democrat Tom Udall said Friday that a Senate committee amended a funding bill to add a provision calling on Amtrak to not impose new conditions on using federal grants without seeking comment from the public and interested parties.

Udall cited Amtrak's threat to withhold and add conditions to its contribution of partial funding for track work on part of the Southwest Chief's route in across northern New Mexico.

The U.S. Department of Transportation in March awarded a $16 million grant to New Mexico's Colfax County for the track work.