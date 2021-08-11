Senegal's ambulance teams struggle amid a wave of COVID-19 LEO CORREA and CHEIKH A.T. SY, Associated Press Aug. 11, 2021 Updated: Aug. 11, 2021 4:59 a.m.
1 of18 Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) bring Binta Ba, who is eight months pregnant and has COVID-19, to the hospital in Dakar, Senegal, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Ambulance services in the West African nation of Senegal say about 90% of their calls right now are responding to COVID-19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating third wave with the arrival of the delta variant. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) doctors man the call center where they regulate the emergency services in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Ambulance services in the West African nation of Senegal say about 90% of their calls right now are responding to COVID-19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating third wave with the arrival of the delta variant. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Djiby Amadou Ba, left, comforts his daughter Binta, who is eight month pregnant and has COVID-19, as she arrives at the hospital in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Ambulance services in the West African nation of Senegal say about 90% of their calls right now are responding to COVID-19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating third wave with the arrival of the delta variant. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) carry oxygen bottles to their ambulance in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Ambulance services in the West African nation of Senegal say about 90% of their calls right now are responding to COVID-19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating third wave with the arrival of the delta variant. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) race through Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 as they transfer Binta Ba, who is eight months pregnant and has COVID-19, to the hospital. Ambulance services in the West African nation of Senegal say about 90% of their calls right now are responding to COVID-19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating third wave with the arrival of the delta variant. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) arrive at the hospital in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Ambulance services in the West African nation of Senegal say about 90% of their calls right now are responding to COVID-19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating third wave with the arrival of the delta variant. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Health workers assist a COVID-19 patient to an ambulance to transfer him to an intensive care unit at the University Hospital Centre of Fann in Dakar, Senegal, early Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Ambulance services in the West African nation of Senegal say about 90% of their calls right now are responding to COVID-19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating third wave with the arrival of the delta variant. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Health workers assist a 48-year-old COVID-19 patient after he was transferred to an intensive care unit at the University Hospital Centre of Fann in Dakar, Senegal, early Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Ambulance services in the West African nation of Senegal say about 90% of their calls right now are responding to COVID-19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating third wave with the arrival of the delta variant. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) doctor Yahya Niane, left, helps Binta Ba, who is eight month pregnant and has COVID-19, before transferring her to the hospital in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Ambulance services in the West African nation of Senegal say about 90% of their calls right now are responding to COVID-19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating third wave with the arrival of the delta variant. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) doctor Yahya Niane, takes a break at the canteen in the SAMU headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Ambulance services in the West African nation of Senegal say about 90% of their calls right now are responding to COVID-19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating third wave with the arrival of the delta variant. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) transfer Binta Ba, who is eight months pregnant and has COVID-19, to the hospital in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Ambulance services in the West African nation of Senegal say about 90% of their calls right now are responding to COVID-19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating third wave with the arrival of the delta variant. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) doctor Yahya Niane puts on protective gear before helping Binta Ba, who is eight months pregnant and has COVID-19, before transferring her to the hospital in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Ambulance services in the West African nation of Senegal say about 90% of their calls right now are responding to COVID-19 patients with trouble breathing. The avalanche of cases comes as Senegal confronts a devastating third wave with the arrival of the delta variant. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The paramedics get the urgent call at 10:30 p.m.: A 25-year-old woman, eight months pregnant and likely suffering from COVID-19, is now having serious trouble breathing.
Yahya Niane grabs two small oxygen cylinders and heads to the ambulance with his team. Upon arrival, they find the young woman's worried father waving an envelope in front of her mouth, a desperate effort to send more air her way.
Written By
LEO CORREA and CHEIKH A.T. SY