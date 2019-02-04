Sequined flags depict Haitian Vodou spirits, in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Fourteen beach-towel-sized flags covered in glittering sequins to evoke the Haitian Vodou spirits called "lwa" hang in the Great Hall at the New Orleans Museum of Art.

The exhibit of flags designed and created by Louisiana artist Tina Girouard (zher-AHRD) and a studio of sequin artists in Haiti runs through June 16. It was timed to start during the season leading up to Mardi Gras, to highlight New Orleans' ties to Haiti.

About 12,000 white planters, former slaves and free people of color came to New Orleans during and after Haiti's 12-year revolution, doubling the city's population.

Co-curator Nic Aziz says Creole cottages, Creole cuisine, and second-line parades are among their legacies.