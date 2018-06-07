Serpent shocker: Snake slithers out while woman drives

WARRENTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman was rattled when a snake slithered out of her car vent and disappeared into the depths of her SUV.

It was actually just a harmless garter snake, but Lora Goff was startled when the 2 1/2-foot long serpent entangled itself in her phone cord. She pulled over and called animal control Monday. A Fauquier County Sheriff's Office spokesman says a responding officer with his own snake phobia tried to catch it, but it slipped out of sight.

Goff returned to work and put sticky rodent traps under her seat, but they remained empty during her 10-minute commute home. The next morning, her husband discovered the snake alive and stuck to a trap.

Goff says he disposed of it in some fashion, she prefers not to know.