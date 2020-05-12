Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike resume food service

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Service plazas along Florida's Turnpike have resumed food services, but the three in South Florida are only offering takeout orders.

The Florida Department of Transportation shut down food services at the eight service plazas in March to help combat spread of the coronavirus.

The agency announced on Monday that they've reopened with changes, the Miami Herald reported.

Three plazas — Snapper Creek, Pompano and West Palm Beach — are limited to offering takeout orders for travelers, the agency said.

“The Department will monitor dining practices and adjust as new guidelines emerge,” FDOT said in a news release.

All eight facilities were cleansed with a disinfectant that is formulated to eliminate viruses and managers and staff were trained on new procedures.

The agency placed hand sanitizer stations throughout each plaza and in restrooms.

Dining areas have been reduced to no more than 25% capacity and outdoor dining tables are placed 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart. The agency also placed tape on the floors indicating proper social distancing.

All staff members are required to wear masks and gloves and guests entering the plazas are encouraged to wear masks. All condiments will be provided at the counter instead of a self-serve station.

The Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be open 24 hours, and all other restaurants will operate with modified hours.