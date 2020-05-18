Session deadline comes without infrastructure bill passage

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers were unable to break an impasse over a major public construction borrowing package as the legislative session ground to a halt ahead of Monday's adjournment.

The bonding bill and other issues which could not be resolved by Sunday night could be addressed in a special session in June when legislators consider another extension of Gov. Tim Walz's emergency declaration, one of the key disputes in negotiations, the Star Tribune reported.

Republican lawmakers say the DFL governor should not be able to make unilateral decisions such as closing businesses. Walz and House Democrats contend that fast action is necessary as crises arise during the coronavirus pandemic.

Walz loosened many of the stay-at-home restrictions last week, but he extended the peacetime emergency until June 12.

House Republicans also cited concerns about the size of the House’s proposed $2 billion borrowing measure on Saturday, when they voted as a bloc against the Democrats’ plan. The Senate proposed its own $998 million bonding bill Saturday, but some Democrats said it was insufficient and unfair.

Deals on pay raises for state workers and oversight of federal coronavirus relief funds also could not be reached.