Settlement in California suit over treatment of LGBT inmates

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department have agreed to settle a lawsuit over the treatment of LGBTQ inmates in county jails.

The lawsuit filed by the ACLU in 2014 claimed LGBTQ inmates were held in cells up to 23 hours a day and prohibited from participating in job training, drug rehab, religious services and other jail programs. Sheriff's officials had claimed the isolation was to protect inmates from harassment.

The department declined to comment on the deal announced Wednesday because it still must be approved by a court.

The Sun newspaper reports that under the terms of the agreement, LGBTQ inmates will get expanded housing options and access to programs.

Jail staffers will receive special training. And the county will pay $1 million total to plaintiffs.

___

Information from: The Sun, http://www.sbsun.com