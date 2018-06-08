Settlement reached in lawsuit over Hanford contracts

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A former Hanford Nuclear Reservation contractor has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice in a lawsuit involving millions of dollars in contracts intended for small businesses.

Washington Closure Hanford and the DOJ notified U.S. District Judge Sal Mendoza Jr. on Thursday that a settlement had been reached.

The Tri-City Herald says the notice did not specify the settlement amount.

The Department of Justice in 2013 filed a civil lawsuit against Washington Closure and others, accusing them of violating the False Claims Act.

Federal prosecutors accused Washington Closure of awarding subcontracts reserved for small businesses — or certain types of small businesses, such as those owned by women — to front companies.

The contractor denied the allegations, but said it wanted to end the litigation.

