Shaheen, Hassan attack Trump climate plan as health threat

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Democratic Congressional delegation criticized the Trump administration efforts to scale back restrictions on climate-changing emissions from coal-fired power plants, calling it a threat to the health and safety of the state's residents.

The Trump plan broadly gives states much more discretion in regulating coal power plants. The Environmental Protection Agency said the move is an effort to empower states and promote economic growth.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Carol Shea-Porter and Annie Kuster said climate change poses a threat to everything from the maple syrup industry to coastal residents in New Hampshire.

They said efforts to dismantle one of President Barack Obama's environmental achievements demonstrates the administration is siding with the fossil fuel industry over American lives and would undermine efforts to combat climate change.