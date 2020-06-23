Shark bite leaves N. Carolina teen with 40 puncture wounds

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teenage boy was left with 40 puncture wounds after being bitten by a shark last week on the Outer Banks.

Nick Arthur, 16, of Oak Ridge was bitten in the left leg Thursday just yards off the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, WTVD-TV reported Monday. The incident occurred while Arthur was jumping over waves on a sandbar near an off-road vehicle ramp.

“I like tried lifting my leg up out of the water and saw, ‘Oh my god it’s a five foot shark attached to my leg,’” Arthur said. “The pressure was so intense. I was trying to pry its mouth open.”

The shark let go off Arthur after his father hit it on the nose. Arthur was taken to a hospital and received several stitches. He had no serious injuries.

The Florida Museum of Natural History recorded 41 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks in the U.S. last year. The cases represented 64% of the worldwide total.

WTVD reported that the number of shark bites is down this year, citing experts who believe that's because fewer people have been in the water as a result of stay-at-home orders prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.