Shark concerns won't stop most surfing lessons on Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — A Cape Cod town has decided to continue allowing surfing schools to operate this summer despite ongoing concerns about sharks.

A 26-year-old man was killed last September while bodyboarding off Wellfleet, the state's first fatal shark attack in more than 80 years. A man was seriously injured in an earlier attack off Truro.

The Cape Cod Times reports the Wellfleet select board decided last week to issue permits to the popular, privately-operated surf schools that offer lessons to adults and children. The board discussed possible steps such as requiring operators to carry additional insurance or show their students shark safety videos.

The Cape Cod National Seashore will also allow the schools to operate on its beaches.

Another town, Orleans, voted in November not to allow surfing lessons at Nauset Beach.

