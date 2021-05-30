Shelter remains in shambles months after Louisiana storm

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — The shelter at Oasis A Safe Haven — the only Lake Charles-based nonprofit shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse — remains closed and stripped down to the studs, nearly nine months after Hurricane Laura’s destructive landfall. Victims either have to stay at shelters outside the area or wind up returning to their abuser.

Kathy Williams, Oasis executive director, said Tuesday that it’s unclear when the shelter —which can house up to 33 people — will reopen. The $145,313 paid out by the insurance company is well below the nearly $800,000 worth of damages the facility suffered during Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

The closest domestic violence shelters are in Jennings, nearly 40 miles east, or DeRidder, nearly 50 miles north, Williams said. There are 15 domestic violence shelters throughout Louisiana.

Oasis is the only local shelter for domestic violence victims in Calcasieu, Allen and Cameron parishes, and the only shelter for victims of sexual violence in Southwest Louisiana’s five-parish area, which also includes Beauregard and Jeff Davis parishes.

“I can promise you we would be full if we were open,” Williams, a survivor of domestic abuse, said of the shelter. “I know what it’s like to be beat up and not have a place to go, so I know what these (victims) are going through, staying at home, being abused.”

The education building at Oasis, which assists with after-school and summer playgroups for children, is also gutted, Williams said.

ROADBLOCKS

Purchasing a 12-passenger van to transport victims to out-of-town shelters has been impossible, Williams said. The nonprofit received a $25,000 grant and has other money set aside to purchase a van.

“We went to dealerships all over the place, and they can’t find a van to give us an estimate on,” she said. “Everything is shut down from COVID-19, and it just trickles down. It’s crazy.”

Putting victims on a Greyhound bus to a nearby shelter isn’t an option either, Williams said. The bus service isn’t stopping in Lake Charles because of damages caused by Hurricane Laura.

“It’s really difficult right now to leave,” Williams said. “Hotels are full too, or they’re $250 a night.”

The post-hurricane housing shortage has made it challenging for victims to get out of an abusive situation, even if they can afford to move, Williams said.

“If you have money and want to find a place to rent, good luck,” she said. “It’s just one thing right after another.”

Oasis has received more calls from victims asking for protective orders, Williams said. The facility hasn’t received many calls from victims asking about the shelter. However, she said, many residents know the shelter isn’t open.

“The word is pretty much out,” she said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said domestic violence cases are down 15 percent from the same time last year, with sex crimes down 22 percent. The sheriff said he’s unsure as to why these numbers have dropped, with one possible reason being that Calcasieu Parish has fewer residents since Hurricane Laura.

“I’m not sure if it’s because (those crimes) are not being reported,” Mancuso added. “I hope that’s not the case. Hopefully, people are seeing the signs of abuse early and getting out of those relationships.”

The shelter continues to receive plenty of calls to take in the homeless, Williams said. The facility can only shelter domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

“There is a huge homeless population in Lake Charles,” she said.

INSURANCE DISPUTE

One issue of contention between Oasis and the insurance company involves the shelter’s subfloor, Williams said. The main shelter sits on piers, but Williams said that water impacted the subfloor from underneath and from the roof during the hurricanes.

“When (contractors) tore up the tiles and the wood floor, the subfloor was reading 60 percent moisture,” Williams said. “The insurance company wanted them to cut out pieces of the subfloor, instead of replacing the whole thing.”

February’s freezing temperatures caused 25 pipes to burst and brought 1-2 inches of water throughout the shelter, Williams said.

“If the subfloor wasn’t ruined before, it was then,” she said. “We were kind of lucky to be down to the studs when those pipes broke.”

The insurance money Oasis received helped pay for new roofs throughout the facility, including the shelter, administrative and education buildings. A $50,000 deposit paid for mitigation work, which included drying out and gutting all buildings.

“That’s where we’re at,” Williams said.

Oasis has signed a contract with its attorney to push the insurance claim along, Williams said. She said the contractor has indicated the insurance company appears close to agreeing on a settlement.

“Something will happen if they don’t settle soon,” she said.

CONTINUED SERVICES

Aside from the forcing the shelter to close, Hurricanes Laura and Delta did not interrupt any of the services Oasis provides, Williams said. All of the 11 full-time staff suffered significant housing damage from the storms, yet continued to assist victims throughout the region.

One of the center’s outreach advocates was given a cell phone weeks before Hurricane Laura, with the rest of the staff transferring their phones to it when they evacuated. The sexual assault hotline was transferred to a staffer’s personal phone.

“We were still able to get all of our calls,” she said. “Our outreach advocates never missed a beat. They stayed in touch with all of their clients throughout the parishes.”

Outreach advocates help victims in various ways, including support groups, and one-on-one meetings to help with recovery from trauma. Because some victims of domestic violence continue to live with their abuser, the advocates also offer victms a plan for them to live as safely as possible until they can leave the situation, Williams said.

The sexual assault group includes a volunteer coordinator, community educator and outreach coordinator. One is on call 24 hours a day for cases when a rape victim is taken to a hospital. After victims are released from the hospital, an outreach advocate follows up to offer additional support. Oasis staff also assist with legal advocacy, community education and a 24-hour crisis hotline.

Williams said the hurricanes, COVID-19, February’s freeze and last week’s flood are factors that can lead to increased abuse.

“It’s probably worse right now because you’re at home, you have no place to go, and the abusive person is there with you,” she said. “Any little thing can trigger a mood.”

The Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault recently awarded Oasis with the Sexual Assault Program of the Year award in Baton Rouge.