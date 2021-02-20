Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb STACEY PLAISANCE, Associated Press Feb. 20, 2021 Updated: Feb. 20, 2021 7:36 p.m.
1 of12 Bystanders react at the scene of a multiple fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, and the shooter also died during gunfire as others engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 A man cries out "Where is my son?" at the scene of a multiple fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, and the shooter also died during gunfire as others engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 People are comforted by law enforcement as the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, and the shooter also died during gunfire as others engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Sophia Germer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Bystanders react at the scene of a multiple fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Matthew Hinton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, and the shooter also died during gunfire as others engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Sophia Germer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, and the shooter also died during gunfire as others engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Sophia Germer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, and the shooter also died during gunfire as others engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Sophia Germer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, and the shooter also died during gunfire as others engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Sophia Germer/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A person went into a gun store and shooting range in a New Orleans suburb and fatally shot two people Saturday, causing customers and staff to open fire on the shooter, said a sheriff. The shooter also died.
The shooting happened at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie around 2:50 p.m., according to a release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Written By
STACEY PLAISANCE