Sheriff: Man fatally shot himself after pursuit by deputies

CARTERVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man who led officers on a chase during the weekend shot and killed himself as the pursuit ended, authorities said.

Jay Hicks, 27, of Webb City, died during the confrontation Saturday in Jasper County.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser said in a news release the pursuit began when officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle in Carterville. The suspect wrecked that vehicle and ran to a home, where he accosted a man and took his vehicle, Kaiser said.

At one point, the driver went the wrong way in a roundabout and caused several collisions before wrecking the second vehicle, the sheriff said.

Hicks fled on foot and tried to hide under a semi-trailer truck. He shot once at officers and then shot himself, the sheriff said. He died at the scene, The Joplin Globe reported.

No law enforcement officers were injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.