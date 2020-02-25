Person dies after Mt. Hood fall, recovery mission underway

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — A rescue mission up Mount Hood has turned to a recovery mission after a climber reported finding a fallen person at 9,400 feet (2,865 meters).

The person who climbs with Portland Mountain Rescue called 911 at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.

The fallen person was wearing ski boots and was found at an area known as Illumination Saddle. Volunteers with Portland Mountain Rescue were staying with the person, according to the sheriff's office.

Shortly after 3 p.m. the sheriff's office said the person had died and that an Oregon Army National Guard helicopter was called off after weighing the risks of the mission. Crews were waiting for a snowcat to take a team up the mountain.

No information about the person's identity has been released.