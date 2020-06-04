Sheriff: Videos lead to riot arrests; racists in crowd

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott holds up a walking stick he said was used to shatter windows in a police vehicle and a rock that was thrown and broke a deputy's thumb during a violent demonstration May 30 and 31, at his office in Columbia, SC., on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Lott said deputies are reviewing social media and expect to arrest a number of people for violent or destructive acts during the demonstrations May 30 and May 31. less Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott holds up a walking stick he said was used to shatter windows in a police vehicle and a rock that was thrown and broke a deputy's thumb during a violent demonstration May 30 and ... more Photo: Jeffrey Collins, AP Photo: Jeffrey Collins, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Sheriff: Videos lead to riot arrests; racists in crowd 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Four people arrested over the past few days for damaging and stealing property or assaulting people during violent demonstrations last weekend in South Carolina's capital city had one thing in common — they posted video of their crimes on social media, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

Deputies and Columbia police investigators have been combing social media and watching news organization's videos since Saturday and Sunday's destruction and are coming up with a long list of names and pictures of people they want to arrest that will be released soon, Lott said at a Thursday news conference.

“These are the first four. There are going to be many," Lott said, leaning on a walking stick he said was used to shatter the windows of a police car.

The violence started both Saturday and Sunday after peaceful protests over racial injustice and police brutality linked to the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving.

Both days, a small group left the Statehouse protests and tried to invade the Columbia Police Department headquarters several blocks away. Saturday was a frontal assault, while Sunday they tried to sneak in the back, authorities said.

"There was an effort to converge on the police department. It became under siege," Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said.

Bottles and rocks were thrown. Twelve officers were hurt. Several police cars were damaged with some set on fire. More than a dozen buildings downtown had broken windows and other vandalism.

Also disturbing to deputies were several white men in Hawaiian shirts milling in the crowd. In other places, the shirts are the signature of the “boogaloo” extremist anti-government movement which may be using the protests for their own racist agenda, Lott said.

The sheriff showed a picture of a man in a Hawaiian shirt standing beside him during the peaceful part of the protest. The sheriff said the man told him he was there as an American to provide security.

The sheriff then showed video of the man after he reached into the broken window of a police car and stealing a police jacket. The man has not been identified.

“They are a radical group Their mission is to create a new civil war. We saw it on Saturday,” Lott said.

The protests have continued on a smaller scale at the Statehouse since the weekend, with none of the violence.

“We’re a capital city. We’re used to people expressing themselves and protesting and having the voices heard," said Holbrook, who added police can't listen if they are being attacked and their headquarters are being invaded.

Lott showed video of a man using an uprooted street sign to shattered glass doors. Another video showed a man punched without warning. There was the man using the walking stick the sheriff showed off to break windows on a police car and pose with his middle finger raised and another overturned patrol vehicle. And the fourth person arrested, showing off a lanyard stolen from an officer. That man was still wearing the lanyard when he was arrested, the sheriff said.

“People heard things. But they didn’t get to see it. I want them to see it," Lott said.

The sheriff said he made it a point to try to talk to all four of the men arrested, who face a variety of charges including inciting a riot and breach of peace. Three of them answered his questions. He asked them why they broke the law, then posted it online for anyone to see.

“All of them just shook their heads and said ‘I don’t know,’" Lott said. "They wish they hadn't."

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.