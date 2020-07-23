Des Moines man found dead in Madison County intersection

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Madison County are investigating as a homicide the death of a man whose body was found at a rural intersection.

The body was found around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of two rural roads southwest of Winterset, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Jason Barnes said a passerby called 911 to report a man down in the intersection, and deputies arrived to find the man dead.

Authorities identified the man Wednesday night as Jonathan Michael Hoffman, 39, of Des Moines. He died of a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said.