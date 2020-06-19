Sheriff's office: 6 killed in fiery head-on crash in Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Six people were killed and one was seriously injured in a fiery head-on crash on a northeast Kansas highway, authorities said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday when a Ford Fusion and another vehicle collided on U.S. 40 on the northern outskirts of Lawrence. Both vehicles were on fire when deputies arrived.

The Fusion was completely burned and six people inside died, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jenn Hethcoat said in an email. The driver of the other partially burned vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other details were immediately released, including the names of the victims or how the collision happened.