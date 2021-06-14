Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues during pandemic BINAJ GURUBACHARYA, Associated Press June 14, 2021 Updated: June 14, 2021 9:08 p.m.
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The scenic Himalayan mountain trails that normally draw throngs of foreign trekkers to Nepal have been empty for more than a year, with most of the country's tourism industry still shut down by the pandemic.
That means tens of thousands of Sherpa guides have been left without the work they depend on to feed their families. Ang Phurba Sherpa has been trying to help those struggling the most and hoping to inspire others to do the same.
