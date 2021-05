BOSTON (AP) — A former top executive at a nearly 140-year-old shoe manufacturer in Massachusetts pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling $30 million from the company and spending it on luxury items and travel for himself and another person, federal prosecutors in Boston said.

Richard Hajjar, 64, the former chief financial officer of Alden Shoe Co., admitted to wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions and filing a false tax return, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.