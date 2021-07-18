Shootings, stabbings kill 4, wound others, including boy, 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shootings and stabbings around the city of Philadelphia over the weekend claimed at least four lives and sent a couple of dozen people to hospitals, including a 1-year-old boy hit by gunfire in his mother's arms in a convenience store during a gunbattle.

Police said the occupants of a vehicle driving by fired into the west Philadelphia store at about 8 p.m. Saturday, and two people inside returned fire. One of them was injured. The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.