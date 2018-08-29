Shopper allegedly failed to scan groceries

FAIRFIELD — A Lalley Boulevard woman was charged with sixth-degree larceny Monday after allegedly stealing from Stop & Shop at 1160 Kings Highway Cutoff.

Acording to the police report, store security saw Tracy Guglieri, 36, using the self-checkout and not scanning all of the merchandise. She allegedly failed to scan $132 worth of groceries and walked out without paying. When confronted, the report said Guglieri initially suggested she mistakenly forgot to scan the items, but later admitted to deliberately not scanning the merchandise.

Police said she had her 7-year-old son with her at the time.

Guglieri was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 6.

