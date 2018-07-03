https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Shopper-doesn-t-scan-all-of-her-groceries-13047034.php
Shopper doesn’t scan all of her groceries
Published 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 3, 2018
FAIRFIELD — Taylor Trimarco, 21, of Stony Point, N.Y., was charged with sixth-degree larceny following an alleged shoplifting Monday afternoon at Stop & Shop, 1160 Kings Highway Cutoff.
According to the report, store security saw Trimarco using a self-scanner on some of the merchandise in her shopping cart, but not all of it. At the register, she allegedly only paid of $96 worth of groceries despite having $219 in the cart.
She was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on July 10.
