Showboat owner eyes return of casino at Atlantic City site

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The owner of Atlantic City's Showboat hotel says he wants to return casino gambling to the Boardwalk property.

Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein says he's moving forward with plans to bring a casino back to the Showboat, which he has been running for three years as a non-gambling hotel.

The state Casino Control Commission gave Blatstein preliminary approval Monday to pursue a casino license.

Blatstein tells The Associated Press he'd like to break ground next year on a building planned for land he owns next to the Showboat that would house a casino.

He says that land isn't subject to a deed restriction that the Showboat's former owner placed on the Showboat prohibiting its use as a casino. The Showboat was one of four Atlantic City casinos to close in 2014.