Shreveport sending refunds to many water and sewer customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana city has begun refunding $1.4 million to approximately 6,000 commercial sewer and water customers.

The Times of Shreveport reports that the refunds began Friday, nearly one month after a Shreveport apartment complex and residents of a housing subdivision filed a lawsuit over water and sewage bills.

An attorney for the city, Julie Lafargue, said the first checks were issued Friday to a dozen commercial customers.

The Haven Property Owners Association and Briarwood Apartments jointly filed a lawsuit in August claiming the city improperly collected certain fees unrelated to water consumption.

Attorneys for the property owners and Briarwood said the city may have begun issuing refunds to avoid litigation.

Lafargue rejected that assertion, saying the city was working on the refunds since before the lawsuit.

