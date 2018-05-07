Sidewalk spat ends in arrest in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Police said Satira Bragg, 19, was slapping and punching her boyfriend in the head Friday afternoon, when the couple flagged down a police officer.

According to police, the pair was in a Tunxis Hill parking lot when they got into an argument over a phone call the boyfriend received. Bragg allegedly grabbed his phone and smashed it, and he started to walk down Tunxis Hill Road. Bragg followed and a witness who lives nearby said she saw Bragg hit the victim. The witness said she did not see the victim strike back at Bragg.

The side of the victim’s face was red and his eye was slightly swollen.

Bragg, of Dover Street, Bridgeport, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. She was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on May 7.