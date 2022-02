HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Inc. plans to lay off workers in Kansas and Iowa because of a reduction in orders for commercial wind turbines.

The company, which manufactures wind turbines, announced Wednesday that 69 employees will lose jobs in Hutchinson, Kansas, and 121 jobs will end in Fort Madison, Iowa. That will leave 117 workers in Hutchinson and 254 in Fort Madison.