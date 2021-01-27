Sinclair Broadcasting ends Eric Bolling's weekly show

NEW YORK (AP) — The Sinclair Broadcast Group says it is ending its “America This Week” show with Eric Bolling, which has been criticized for misstatements about the coronavirus pandemic.
Sinclair said the show, which has been sent to stations that the company owns in 81 markets across the country, will shut down after this week's episode “as Eric has decided to pursue other professional opportunities.” The company did not elaborate, and Bolling, a former Fox News Channel personality, could not immediately be reached.