Workers continue to survey the scene of the sinkhole in the middle of the intersection of Ohio and Pennsylvania Streets Thursday, July 5, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Matt Kryger/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Photo: Matt Kryger, AP
Photo: Matt Kryger, AP
Photo: Matt Kryger, AP
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A utility says a busy downtown Indianapolis intersection may remain closed through the weekend to repair a sinkhole.
Citizens Energy Group said Thursday the sinkhole at Ohio and Pennsylvania streets developed a day earlier after the failure of a 24-inch-diameter sewer line that's more than 100 years old.
Citizens says the sewer main is 15 feet beneath the surface and below several other utility lines that remain intact, so the area around the sinkhole must be excavated carefully to ensure safety and avoid disrupting the other lines.
The Indianapolis Star reported the sinkhole is roughly 3 feet by 8 feet.
Normally, about 40,000 vehicles travel through the intersection every day. Drivers are being detoured onto adjacent streets.