Skater Michelle Kwan campaigns for Joe Biden in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With a Joe Biden campaign button pinned on her blouse, Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan smiled and posed for pictures on a busy walkway in the middle of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

Kwan's visit Thursday kicked off what's likely to be a parade of celebrity appearances in swing state Nevada through the November 2020 presidential election on behalf of candidates.

Kwan, a five-time world champion and nine-time U.S. champ, is more than a famous face appearing on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden. The skating legend has taken on a paid role as the surrogates director for Biden's campaign as he competes in a packed Democratic presidential primary.

She similarly worked for Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016 and worked in the U.S. State Department after retiring from skating.