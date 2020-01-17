Skeletal remains found in woods ID'd as missing Indiana man

BEDFORD, Ind. (AP) — Human skeletal remains found last fall in a wooded area of southern Indiana have been identified as those of a man who vanished in August, police said.

The Bedford Police Department announced Thursday that the remains are those of Brian S. Blomquist, 49, who was a resident of the Orange County town of Orleans.

A man walking his dog found the remains on Oct. 25 in a wooded area in the city of Bedford.

Blomquist was reported missing to police on Aug. 13, a week after he was last seen in Bedford.

A team from the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center examined the remains and then sent material to Indiana State Police for development of a DNA profile. A match was found after the profile was entered into the Combined DNA Index System, The (Bedford) Times-Mail reported.

On Sept. 15, Bedford police searched the wooded area with help from police dogs from the Grant County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office and members of the Kentucky Dog Search Association. After several hours of searching, those officers found personal belonging but no sign of Blomquist.