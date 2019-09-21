Skunk carcass north of Detroit tests positive for rabies

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Oakland County health officials confirm that the carcass of a skunk found in Southfield, just north of Detroit, has tested positive for rabies.

Officials say carcasses of multiple skunks recently have been found in the same area. Those carcasses were not tested for rabies.

People in the area are urged to stay away from skunks, bats, raccoons, foxes, and stray cats and dogs.

In March, officials said a skunk in Rochester Hills also was confirmed to have rabies. Rochester Hills is northeast of Southfield.

Symptoms in animals include general sickness, swallowing problems and excessive drooling, slow and unusual movement, no apparent fear of humans and aggression.

Officials say rabies can become fatal in humans after symptoms begin to occur. Deaths can be prevented with a vaccine administered immediately after exposure.