Sleeping Giant park to reopen more than a year after tornado

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A popular Connecticut state park is reopening more than a year after it was hit by a tornado that brought down thousands of trees.

Gov. Ned Lamont says Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden will reopen to the public beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday.

State workers and volunteers have spent months clearing the extensive trails in the 1,400-acre park, named for its 2-mile ridge that resembles a man in repose.

The park has been closed since the storm hit on May 15, 2018. Final work on restoration of the main Tower Trail was completed earlier this week.

The cost of the restoration work has totaled about $735,000. The state anticipates that about 75 percent of that will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.