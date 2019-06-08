Small plane carrying 2 people crashes on Long Island

SOUTHOLD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane carrying two people has crashed on Long Island.

The Federal Aviation Authority said in a statement that the Beechcraft A36 plane crashed in Southold, New York at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday. No information on the conditions of the two people on board was immediately known.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.