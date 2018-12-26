Smoke but no fire causes brief evacuation of Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Wynn Las Vegas casino-resort was temporarily evacuated on Christmas after kitchen smoke set off an alarm but authorities say there was no fire.

Wynn Las Vegas spokesman Michael Weaver told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that smoke in one kitchen at the Las Vegas Strip property activated an alarm and an automated announcement telling guests to evacuate.

Weaver said in an emailed statement the evacuation was stopped once the resort concluded there was no risk to guests.

Clark County Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan says firefighters were never called to the resort.

