Smoke detectors, quick firefighters keep Fairfield fire from spreading

FAIRFIELD — Smoke detectors and the quick fire department response to a town fire on Wednesday helped keep the damage to a minimum, fire officials said.

The town’s emergency communication center got a notification from a fire alarm monitoring company, reporting an activated fire alarm in a home on Springer Road. The first fire unit was on scene in less than five minutes and reported smoke in the house.

As additional fire units arrived, the Ladder 2 crew forced open the locked front door and started searching for any possible trapped occupants while the Engine 5 crew raced to the blaze and worked to put it out.

Ladder 2 personnel found no one in the home. Engine 5 personnel extinguished the flames on the first floor.

“Early detection of the fire by smoke detectors, combined with a rapid response by staffed Fire Companies helped limit this fire to the room of origin” said the Incident Commander Assistant Chief Roger Caisse.

No firefighters or civilians were injured. The fire remains under investigation by the Fairfield Fire Prevention Division.

After Wednesday’s fire, the department reminded residents in a Facebook post that rapid response times by firefighters are essential in controlling fires, and modern home furnishings made of synthetic materials burn hotter and faster than natural materials.