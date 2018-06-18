Smoke inhalation sends Juneau state senator to hospital

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Juneau's state senator was treated at a hospital after attempting to put out a fire in his garage.

The Juneau Empire reports Democrat Dennis Egan used a small extinguisher to attempt to put out the fire that broke out shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.

He was treated afterward for "minor smoke inhalation."

Capital City Fire and Rescue firefighters showed at Egan's home on Douglas Island to knock down the fire. They confined damage to the garage.

Assistant Chief Tod Chambers says the 71-year-old Egan had to be persuaded to obtain hospital treatment afterward.

Fire officials estimate the damage at $15,000. The fire's source was an overloaded electrical circuit near a workbench.

Egan announced in February that he will not seek re-election. His term ends in January.

___

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com