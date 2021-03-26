Snap-decision defense may not work for Minneapolis officer COLLEEN LONG and CLAUDIA LAUER, Associated Press March 26, 2021 Updated: March 26, 2021 5:29 p.m.
1 of11 FILE - In this May 31, 2020, file photo, protesters march away from the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. For most police officers going on trial, the argument that they made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation often carries significant weight for a jury. It's a reason officers are so rarely convicted. But it's an argument that's almost certainly not available to Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, in George Floyd's death. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, a protester holds a sign that reads "8:46" in Tacoma, Wash., during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. For most police officers going on trial, the argument that they made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation often carries significant weight for a jury. It's a reason officers are so rarely convicted. But it's an argument that's almost certainly not available to Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, in Floyd's death. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, and Nelson's assistant Amy Voss, back, introduce themselves to potential jurors as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill Tuesday, March 23, 2021, presides over jury selection in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo, protesters chant during a rally at Cadman Plaza Park, in New York. For most police officers going on trial, the argument that they made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation often carries significant weight for a jury. It's a reason officers are so rarely convicted. But it's an argument that's almost certainly not available to Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, in George Floyd's death. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - In this June 5, 2020, file photo, protesters lay silent for 8 minutes and 46 seconds during a demonstration to honor George Floyd, near the home of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg in Sacramento, Calif. For most police officers going on trial, the argument that they made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation often carries significant weight for a jury. It's a reason officers are so rarely convicted. But it's an argument that's almost certainly not available to Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, in George Floyd's death. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - In this May 31, 2020, file photo, mourners gather to place flowers at a makeshift memorial for George Floyd at the corner of Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street in Minneapolis. For most police officers going on trial, the argument that they made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation often carries significant weight for a jury. It's a reason officers are so rarely convicted. But it's an argument that's almost certainly not available to Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, in Floyd's death. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - In this May 28, 2020, protesters demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis. For most police officers going on trial, the argument that they made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation often carries significant weight for a jury. It's a reason officers are so rarely convicted. But it's an argument that's almost certainly not available to Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday, March 29, 2021, in George Floyd's death. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
Convicting a police officer of killing someone is notoriously difficult, in part because juries hesitate to second-guess the defendant when the officer claims to have made a split-second decision in a life-or-death situation. But that's probably not an argument Derek Chauvin can make.
The fired Minneapolis police officer who goes on trial Monday was captured on video pinning George Floyd to the pavement, his knee on the Black man's neck, for about nine minutes last May. Onlookers repeatedly shouted at Chauvin to get off, asked him to check for a pulse and warned that Floyd no longer seemed to be breathing.
Written By
COLLEEN LONG and CLAUDIA LAUER