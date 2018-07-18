Snoring dispute leads to arrests

FAIRFIELD — An argument that started over snoring led to charges against a Pickwick Street couple Tuesday night.

According to the report, Leticia Ataides, 37, hit her husband, Brian McMaster, 49, in an attempt to wake him up and stop his snoring. She allegedly hit him again before he woke up. They both went into the living room and were arguing when McMaster went back into the bedroom and locked the door behind him.

Police said Ataides kicked the door in, and McMaster got out of bed and hit her in the face.

Both were charged with third-degree assault, and Ataides was also charged with disorderly conduct. They were released after each posted $5,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on July 25.

