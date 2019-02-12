Snow storm expected to snarl evening commute

BOSTON (AP) — A winter storm moving into southern New England isn't expected to drop massive amounts of snow, but its timing is expected to cause major problems on the roads.

The storm will strike the region starting Tuesday afternoon, and hit its height during the evening commute, making for a potentially messy and lengthy ride home for many.

The National Weather Service says Boston is expected to get about 5 inches of snow, with less to the south and more to the north and west and up to a foot in the northwest corner of Massachusetts. Providence is forecast to get about 3 inches while Hartford is expected to get 4 inches.

Many school districts in the region are releasing students early for the day, while some have canceled classes entirely.