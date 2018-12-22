Snow, wind, cold temperatures on tap for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is in line for snow, wind and much colder temperatures over the Christmas holiday.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque say mild and dry weather will be coming to end next week as a potential winter storm takes aim on the state. They say, though, that it's still too early to detail where and when the most significant snowfall will occur.

The stormy weather is expected to hit between late Christmas Day and Wednesday.

Forecasters are warning those who have travel plans in the Southwest U.S. and West Texas to keep an eye on the weather.