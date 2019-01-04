Snowmobiler dies in Juneau County crash

NECEDAH, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a snowmobiler has died in a crash in Juneau County.

Officials say the 41-year-old Necedah man was driving through a field when he hit an irrigation ditch and was thrown from the snowmobile. The crash happened in the Town of Armenia near Necedah Thursday about 7:30 p.m.

The victim has not been identified.