Snyder fills vacancy at Michigan appeals court

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An assistant attorney general has been promoted to judge at the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Anica Letica's appointment was announced Friday by Gov. Rick Snyder. A vacancy was created by the resignation of Michael Talbot, who was chief judge at the appeals court.

Letica has worked at the attorney general's office since 2009, specializing in appeals. She previously worked at the Oakland County prosecutor's office.

If Letica wants to keep the job, she'll need to run for election in 2020.