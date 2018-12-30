Snyder, self-described nerd, will use Excel to plan UP trip

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Attention Yoopers: That guy pumping gas might be Rick Snyder.

The Michigan governor released a brief video Sunday about his plans after leaving state government. He says he and wife Sue plan to take an Upper Peninsula "whirlwind waterfall" tour at some point in 2019.

Snyder says most people know about Tahquamenon Falls in the eastern Upper Peninsula. He also mentioned Bond Falls, Angel Falls and Canyon Falls. He says he owes his wife "some vacations" and "another honeymoon period" after eight years as governor.

Snyder, who enjoys calling himself a nerd, says he'll use an Excel spreadsheet to plan the waterfall trip. He leaves office Tuesday.