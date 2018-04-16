Soccer advocates rally as UNM considers cutting sports teams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Administrators at the University of New Mexico are considering the elimination of multiple sports teams as part of an effort to get finances under control, but advocates for the men's soccer team at the state's flagship school are speaking out.

Coach Jeremy Fishbein on Monday said he was told his program was among those being "very seriously" considered for elimination. Fishbein and other alumni plan to address the Board of Regents regarding proposed cuts at a meeting Tuesday.

Fishbein said in a statement that no sports should be cut and that the university's new president and its athletics director need time to develop a plan to address the deficit.

Officials with the athletics department said Monday that nothing has been decided as to which teams could be cut.