Soccer fans gather at World Cup watch parties around NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Soccer enthusiasts are fanning out to watch the World Cup final at cafes, bars, clubs and outdoor spaces across New York City.

The showdown in Moscow between Croatia and France begins at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

For the French, it adds to festivities surrounding their national Bastille (bahs-TEEL') Day holiday. The French Institute Alliance Francaise (ah-LEE'-ahnce frahn-SEZ') is screening the match at its Bastille Day celebration outdoors on East 60th Street between Fifth and Lexington avenues and in its nearby theater.

Various French restaurants and bars also are showing the final.

Croatia fans have their own choice of gatherings at eateries and taverns, many in the Queens neighborhood of Astoria.

In Rockefeller Center, bleachers are set up for viewers to watch via the Spanish-language TV channel Telemundo Deportes (deh-POR'-tes).