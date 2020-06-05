Social media leads to 3 arrests in Las Vegas police car fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal agents in Las Vegas say video one of the suspects posted on social media of a burning police car helped investigators track down three local men now accused of setting the patrol vehicle on fire during a weekend protest over George Floyd's death.

Prosecutors said Thursday three suspects have been arrested on federal conspiracy and arson charges in connection with the attack shortly after midnight Sunday in downtown Las Vegas.

Police say one of the men arrested Wednesday allegedly shot the video posted on social media that showed the other two pouring a flammable liquid into the patrol car through a missing window, lighting an object and dropping the gas inside.

Tyree Walker, 23, Devarian Haynes, 23, and Richardo Densmore, 24, are scheduled to make their initial appearance Friday before a federal magistrate in Las Vegas. It's not clear if they have lawyers or will be appointed one.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said he intends to prosecute any “agitators who are using the camouflage of lawful protests to commit violence against law enforcement.” He said such activity poses a danger to bystanders and the public, and “steals focus away from the messages that peaceful protesters are striving to deliver.”