Solar farm rejected by Concord code officials

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A proposal for New Hampshire's biggest solar farm doesn't pass muster with zoning laws in Concord.

The Zoning Board of Appeals this week rejected the 54-acre solar farm because it had too many "impervious surfaces" that would cause rain to run off instead of soak into the ground.

Project developer NextEra will consider whether to appeal. Spokesman Bryan Garner acknowledged to the Concord Monitor that the project doesn't "fit neatly or conform to existing zoning codes."

The proposed 10-megawatt solar farm would have been the biggest in the state by far.

Concord is in the process of overhauling its zoning code, and new considerations for solar panels and solar farms may be part of that work.

