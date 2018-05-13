Soldier missing in the Tennessee River in Kentucky

LAKE CITY, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a Fort Campbell soldier reported missing while enjoying the water with friends along the Tennessee River in Kentucky.

Media outlets report the man was reported missing Friday while tubing at Kentucky Lake, where the river widens near Lake City.

A statement from Fort Campbell said "the soldier was boating and swimming with friends at the time of the accident. There were no other casualties."

The Lyon County Emergency Management Agency was leading search and recovery efforts.

Brig. Gen. Todd Royar, acting senior commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, said "our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and fellow soldiers as the search continues."

Lake City is about 110 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.