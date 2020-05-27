Soldiers return to Fort Campbell, undergo quarantine

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Dozens of soldiers based at Fort Campbell have returned after being deployed in the Northeast to support coronavirus relief efforts.

About 40 soldiers assigned to the 501st Medical Company returned Saturday to the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line, Fort Campbell said in a statement. They deployed on April 18 to provide medical treatment, behavioral health care, COVID-19 screening and laboratory testing to Defense Department service members in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

“We are extremely proud of our Soldiers and the historic medical response they provided to a region vandalized by a global pandemic,” said Capt. Mike Hart, commander of the 501st Medical Company.

Upon returning, the service members began quarantining as a safety precaution. As soon as their quarantine is complete, the post plans an official welcome home ceremony.